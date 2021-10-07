Moto E40 Official Teaser Hints At Imminent Launch: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors are rife regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphone - the Moto E40. We came across reports suggesting the complete specifications, pricing and design of the smartphone as listed by an e-commerce site. Now, there is confirmation regarding when the Moto E40 will see the light of the day.

Moto E40 Official Teaser

In a recent development, Motorola India has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of the smartphone. While the teaser does not disclose the specific launch date of the smartphone, it has been teased with the hashtag #PerfectEntertainer. The teaser hints that the upcoming Motorola smartphone could arrive with a large display.

Though a concrete launch date is not revealed, we can expect the Moto E40 unveiling to not be far-fetched as the company has already started teasing the device.

Moto E40 Specifications

We already know the complete specifications of the Moto E40, thanks to the online listing that revealed almost all the details. Going by the same, the device could arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A Geekbench listing of the device hinted at the presence of a Unisoc T700 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, the Moto E40 is likely to house a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement is likely to comprise a 48MP primary wide-angle lens, a secondary 2MP macro lens and a tertiary 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout at the top center.

Connectivity aspects of the upcoming Motorola smartphone in question include dual-SIM, 4G, single-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to boot on Android 11 and get the power from a 4000mAh battery with no word regarding any fast charging technology.

Though the complete specifications of the smartphone have been tipped, we cannot be sure that these are official as the company did not reveal anything about the same. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the Moto E40 specs for more details.

