Moto E40 Details Leak Yet Again: Specs, Price, Design Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lenovo-owned Motorola is all to take the wraps off a new budget smartphone in the E series. The upcoming smartphone is allegedly dubbed Moto E40. While there is no official confirmation regarding when the device will see the light of the day, a listing has revealed all its details. It shows the complete specs, pricing, color options and design of the smartphone.

A Romanian retailer site eMag has listed the Moto E40. This listing was spotted by the well-known tipster Roland Quandt and the details shared the same are listed below. The listing shows that the Moto E40 could be priced at 779 Lei (approx. Rs. 13,700). Also, it is suggested to arrive in Gold and Grey color options.

Moto E40 Specifications

As per the listing, Moto E40 measures 9.14 mm in thickness and weighs 198 grams. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor.

In terms of other imaging aspects, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth assist lens. Also, the camera module comes with an LED flash unit for better low-light imaging.

Notably, the listing on the website did not mention that these details are those of the Moto E40. However, the specifications that have been listed are in line with those of the previous leaks of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. It is said to be driven by Unisoc T700 chipset but the listing does not reveal the same.

Going by previous reports, the Moto E40 is likely to use 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is tipped to run Android 11 and get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The other aspects that we have seen about this smartphone include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Until we get an official confirmation, we cannot take these specifications as the final ones.

