Moto E5, E5 Plus officially launched in India: Price, features, offers and more

Related Articles
- Moto E5 Plus top features that you should know: 18:9 display, big battery and more
- Moto E5 Plus India launch event: Watch the live streaming here
- Motorola teases August 2 smartphone launch; Moto Z3, Moto One Power likely
- Moto Z3 Play with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage officially unveiled
- Moto One Power complete specifications leaked online
- Motorola Z3 Play launched features Dual-camera setup and support for Moto Mods
Motorola has launched two new budget smartphones in India on the 10th of July 2018. The Moto E5 Plus is an Amazon Exclusive smartphone, whereas the Moto E5 will be available via Moto Hubs across the country. The Moto E5 Plus retails in India for Rs 11,999 and the Moto E5 is available for Rs 9,999.
Availability
The Moto E5 Plus will be available from 12:00 AM (11th of July 2018) on Amazon and the E5 moniker will be available from the 11th of July via Moto Hubs.
Offers
- Flat Rs 800 cashback for SBI Credit and Debit card users (for Moto E5 Plus)
- No cost EMI on selected credit cards up to 6 months (For Moto E5 Plus)
- 130 GB 4G complimentary 4G data from Jio (For Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus)
Moto E5 specifications
The Moto E5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720px resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset with 2 GB of RAM.
The smartphone has a 13 MP rear-facing camera and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera backed by an LED flash. Everything is running on the 4000 mAh battery which supports 10W (5V and 2A) Turbo Charging. The smartphone offers an unadulterated Android 8 Oreo experience.
Moto E5 Plus specifications
Just like the E5, the E5 Plus also has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with 1440 x 720p resolution display. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.
The smartphone has a 12 MP primary camera and a there is a 5 MP front-facing camera with an LED flash similar to the Moto E5. The E5 Plus is equipped with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with supports for Turbo Fast charging 15W, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 3 hours.
Conclusion
Overall, Motorola has launched a great set of "affordable" smartphones with a modern and a premium looking design. However, there are a lot of smartphones, which offers a better set of specifications than the Moto E5 and the Moto E5 Plus.