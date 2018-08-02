Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus now supports Vodafone VoLTE across the country

The Motorola Moto E5 and the Moto E5 Plus are the latest affordable smartphones from the Lenovo owned smartphone brand with a modern design offering an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Just like every other Motorola smartphone launched in India, these phones offer stock Android OS.

Motorola has released a new software update for the dual, which enables Vodafone VoLTE on the E5 and the E5 Plus. With this feature enabled, these smartphones can get benefit from VoLTE to make high-quality voice and videos calls. Vodafone VoLTE is available in 13 circles, including Karnataka, Delhi & NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP (East and West).

How to get VoLTE feature?

Update your smartphone (either the Moto E5 or the Moto E5 Plus) to the latest software update available, which will enable VoLTE for Vodafone.

Moto E5, E5 Plus price

The Moto E5 is available for Rs 9,999, whereas the Moto E5 Plus is listed for Rs 11,999 on various e-commerce websites.

The Moto E5 specs-sheet

The Moto E5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ 1440 x 720px IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. The smartphone also has a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the smartphone packs in a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p and 720p video recording capability, respectively. The smartphone also has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with Turbo Charging support via micro USB port.

Moto E5 Plus specs-sheet

The Moto E5 Plus has a slightly bigger 6.0-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with a micro SD card slot.

Just like the Moto E5, the Moto E5 Plus also has a single camera with 12 MP resolution, instead of 13 MP. On the front, the smartphone has an identical 5 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Finally, the "plus" moniker on the Moto E5 Plus is the indicator of the mammoth 5000 mAh battery with Turbo Charging capability. Both devices are running on Android 8 Oreo with stock Android OS and these smartphones are also expected to receive Android P update in the near future, as Motorola is known to offer one major Android update across the devices.