Moto E5 Plus India launch pegged for July 10 as Amazon exclusive

Motorola's Moto E5 Plus will be launched in India on July 10 as an Amazon exclusive. The online retailer has put up a teaser page revealing some of the key features of the device. Also, the company has come up with a video teaser confirming the launch date and availability of the E5 Plus in India.

Talking about the highlighted features, the teasers reveal the big battery and display, which will make the smartphone suitable for entertainment. Notably, Motorola announced the E5 and E5 Plus in April at an event in Brazil.

The Amazon India teaser page for the Moto E5 Plus reveals that the enormous 5000mAh battery can render up to 18 hours of nonstop video playback. It also shows the 6-inch Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a crystal clear sound output. The teaser page comes with a 'notify me' button for the interested consumers to show their interest.

Official teasers were out

Late last week, the official Motorola India Twitter handle teased the launch of the smartphone in the country sometime this month. It revealed the name of the device and the hashtag #helloentertainment. Also, it revealed the key features of the device as mentioned in the Amazon teaser page.

Moto E5 Plus specs

To refresh, the Moto E5 Plus bestows a 5.99-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with a HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

Running stock Android Oreo out of the box, the smartphone comes fitted with a 12MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash. It flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor due to the full-screen design.

The Moto E5 Plus gets power from a 5000mAh battery along with support for TurboPower quick charging. The other goodies on board the device are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE and a microSD card slot for expandable storage space.

Possible pricing and competition

The Moto E5 Plus is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. With a 5000mAh battery, this smartphone can be a rival to the other best-selling smartphones with a long-lasting battery backup such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 7X.