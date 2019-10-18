Moto E6 Play Renders Surface Online Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we saw the renders of an upcoming Motorola smartphone - the Moto G8 Plus with the model number XT2019. These renders revealed that the smartphone might feature an FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a triple-camera system at its rear, and more. However, it looks like this will not be the only upcoming devices as the renders alleged to be that of Moto E6 Play have surfaced online.

Well, Motorola has already launched the Moto E6 and E6s, which is the rebranded version of E6 Plus smartphones. Now, it looks like the company is all set to take the wraps off another E series smartphone, which is believed to be the Moto E6 Play.

Moto E6 Play Renders Leak

According to the renders leaked by Mobielkopen, the Moto E6 Play is believed to arrive with a display featuring a 16:9 aspect ratio. As of now, there is no word regarding the resolution of the screen. We can expect the Moto E6 Play to feature an HD display with 1280 x 720 resolution.

On the design front, the images show that there will be thick top bezel and chin at the bottom. When it comes to the photography department, the Moto E6 Play is seen to feature a single rear camera sensor accompanied by an LED flash and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well.

As of now, the other specifications and features of the upcoming Motorola smartphone remain unknown. We can expect it to arrive with a slightly upgraded processor, camera resolution, battery, etc. as compared to its predecessors. However, the leaked renders reveal the presence of a power button and volume rocker on the sides, a USB port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. We can expect the Moto E6 Play to be launched in Black and Blue color options.

What We Think

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding the alleged launch of the Moto E6 Play. However, there are speculations that the company might take the wraps off this smartphone alongside Moto G8 Plus at an event in Brazil on October 24. We can expect more details regarding these models to surface online in the coming days,

