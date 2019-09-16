Moto E6s With Removable Battery Launched For Rs. 7,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As assured earlier, Motorola has launched the latest budget smartphone in the E series - Moto E6s in India. This is the rebranded variant of the Moto E6 Plus launched earlier this month at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin. Notably, the smartphone was accompanied by Motorola TVs as well.

Moto E6s Price And Availability

Motorola's latest offering in India comes only in one variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 7,999. The Moto E6s will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale from September 23 from 12 PM. It has been launched in two color options - Rich Cranberry and Polished Graphite. Motorola and Reliance Jio have teamed up to provide Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers and Rs. 3,000 worth Cleartrip vouchers for Jio subscribers.

Moto E6s Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the device retains the same specs as the Moto E6 Plus as it is just a rebranded variant of the device. The Moto E6s adorns a 6.1-inch HD+ waterdrop notch Max Vision display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which works in conjunction with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space and 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

On the optical front, the Moto E6s bestows dual cameras at the rear with the two lenses stacked vertically at the top left corner. The camera module comprises a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and a 2MP secondary sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture.

Moto E6s comes packed with standard connectivity features such as dedicated dual SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and Wi-Fi support. Similar to other Motorola smartphones, the E6s also comes with P2i water-repellent nano-coating. And, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, this smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh removable battery.

How About Competition

Priced at Rs. 7,999, the Moto E6s comes with all the features that we see in the affordable smartphone market. Being a budget smartphone, it does come with all the trending features seen on rivals including dual cameras. Also, it features a removable battery unlike many other recent offerings and interchangeable back covers too. The presence of the water-repellent build adds to the pros of this smartphone, making it a good buy. However, it will have to combat the competition from Redmi and Realme smartphones in this price category.

