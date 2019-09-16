Moto E6s India Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the IFA 2019, Motorola unveiled the Moto E6 Plus. Soon after its launch, this smartphone's India launch was teased. It has been confirmed that the device will be launched in the country with the moniker Moto E6s and will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

Well, the Moto E6s will be an affordable smartphone with dual cameras at its rear, an octa-core MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM and support for up to 512GB of additional storage space. It is expected to go on sale soon after its official launch slated for today. Besides this, the company will also launch the Motorola TV at the launch event today.

Moto E6s Live Stream

Last week, Motorola sent media invites for the launch event of the Moto E6s. Going by the same, the launch event will be hosted in New Delhi at 12 PM today. Interested fans can watch the live stream of the Moto E6s launch via the YouTube video below. Also, we will provide you with the live updates of the Motorola launch event as the action unfolds.

Moto E6s - Expected Price In India

Well, the Moto E6 Plus was announced starting from 139 euros (approx. Rs. 11,000) in select markets. Going by this pricing and the cost of the previous generation models, we can expect the Moto E6s to be priced similarly in India. This will make it an affordable smartphone with many goodies on board.

What We Think Of Moto E6s

To recap, the Motorola smartphone in question bestows a 6.1-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. On the hardware front, the E6S is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For imaging, there are dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The other goodies include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3000mAh battery. Also, it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Well, having seen its specifications and expected pricing, we can expect the Moto E6s to be an affordable offering in the market. However, when the budget smartphone market is moving towards triple cameras and quad cameras and whopping 4000mAh or 5000mAh battery capacity, this Motorola offering might face a tough competition with offerings from rival brands.

