Moto E7 Power First Sale Set For Feb 26: Price & Offers You Need To know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto E7 Power is the latest budget-oriented phone from the brand under Rs. 10,000. The handset made its debut in the country last week starting at Rs. 7,499. The first sale of the handset has been set for Feb 26 at 12 PM and can be purchased via Flipkart and offline stores as well. Key features of the handset include a 5,000 mAh battery, 13MP dual-lens setup, and much more.

Moto E7 Power Price And Sale Offers

The base model of the handset comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which costs Rs. 7,499, while the high-end 4GB RAM and 64GB model is priced at Rs. 8,299. The handset comes in Coal Red and Tahiti Blue and there are several bank offers on Flipkart.

The offers include five percent unlimited cash back on Axis bank credit card, ten percent off on first-time transactions for Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card users. Besides, there are also EMI options and exchange offers.

Moto E7 Power: Features

The Moto E7 Power offers a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the handset gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage which also supports additional storage expansion (up to 1TB). Furthermore, the handset has a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging.

For imaging, the Moto E7 Power has a dual-lens camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 5MP front sensor for selfies and videos. Other aspects of the device include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Is It Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 7,499, the Moto E7 Power can be a good choice for its huge battery, capable processor, stock Android experience. However, if you are looking for a camera-centric phone then it might not be the right pick for you.

Best Mobiles in India