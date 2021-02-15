Moto E7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed To Launch On Feb 19 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The launch of the Moto E7 Power was recently hinted at by tipster Mukul Sharma. Now, the India launch of the upcoming budget phone has finally been confirmed by the company. The launch will take place on February 19 at 12 PM and it will be available on Flipkart. The phone is currently listed on the e-commerce site confirming a few key features of the handset.

Moto E7 Power: Everything We Know So Far

As per the Flipkart microsite, the Moto E7 Power will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch for the front camera. The device is also confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Besides, it is listed to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which will be integrated within the logo. The chipset will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which will be expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of processor, it is listed to feature an octa-core processor. The exact name of the processor is still under wraps. However, the Geekbench listing suggested it will pack the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, while another leak claims it will run the MediaTek Helio G25 under the hood. So, we have to wait for the official announcement. Software-wise, the handset will offer a stock Android experience which is expected to ship with Android 10 OS.

In terms of optics, the phone is confirmed to get a 13MP dual-lens setup at the rear. The other sensor is believed to be a 2MP. For selfies and videos, the handset is likely to sport a 5MP snapper at the front. As far as price is concerned, it is rumored to be priced around Rs. 10,000. However, there is no official word yet on the price of the device.

Best Mobiles in India