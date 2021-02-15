Moto E7 Power India Launch Expected Soon; MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Moto E7 Power was recently spotted on Geekbench. Now, the India launch of the handset has been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, he did not mention the exact launch date. The tipster has also shared a few key details of the phone including the chipset, battery capacity. Besides, recently a report by WinFuture revealed the design and specifications of the Moto E7 Power.

[Exclusive] Motorola is soon going to launch its Motorola Moto E7 Power smartphone in India. Will feature a 5,000mAh battery and a Helio G25 processor (the recent Geekbench listing suggests a P22 chipset, but as per my source, it'll be G25 only).#Motorola #MotoE7Power — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 14, 2021

Interestingly, the Geekbench listing suggested the phone will run the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset; however, both tipster and leaked details claim the Moto E7 Power will feature the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Apart from the processor, the phone is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

When it comes to price, the phone is rumored to fall under Rs. 10,000. Considering the price, it can be said the company is currently focused on its budget-segment devices. Recently, the Moto E6i made its debut in Brazil at BRL 1,099 (Rs. 15,000).

Moto E7 Power: What To Expect?

The Moto E7 Power is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option.

It is likely to ship with Android 10 OS and the volume rocker and power buttons are believed to on the right side. Besides, the 3.5mm headphone jack will be on the top edge.

For imaging, the phone will get a dual-lens setup at the rear comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and videos, it might feature a 5MP front-facing camera. As per color variants, the Moto E7 Power is said to come in Red and Blue color option. Lastly, the physical fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the Moto logo at the rear panel.

Best Mobiles in India