Moto Edge 30 Live Images Show Its Design; Key Specs Also Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola launched the Edge 30 Pro in February in India. Now, the brand is prepping up to announce the standard Edge 30 soon. The handset has already received several certifications. Also, renders of the upcoming Edge 30 were revealed online. Now, the latest development has brought the live image of the device, revealing the design and a few key specs. Recently shared renders of the Edge 30 also revealed the same design.

Moto Edge 30 Live Images Spotted Online

The latest development comes out via Nils Ahrensmeier. As per the live images, the handset will support a 144Hz refresh rate display with a centered punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, there will be a triple camera setup that looks quite similar to the Moto Edge 30 Pro. The phone is spotted in the black color option. We expect it will get other color variants as well.

Moto Edge 30 Expected Features

As of now, Motorola has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming Moto Edge 30. Earlier this month, tipster Yogesh Brar shared features of the Edge 30 online, which confirms the device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is believed to support a microSD slot for additional stoarge expansion.

Upfront, it will have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. There will be a 32MP shooter at the front for selfies and videos. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit that will come with 30W fast charging support.

On the software front, it is tipped to run Android 12 OS and pack a 50MP triple camera system at the rear panel. The main lens will be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moto Edge 30 Expected Price & Launch Details

Looking at the features, we expect it will be a mid-range device which might come at around Rs. 30,000. The launch timeline is still unknown at this moment. We expect it will first make its global debut and then will arrive in India. Since there is no official confirmation on this. It will be better to take this with a pinch of salt.

Now, Motorola is gearing up to launch Moto G52 on April 25 in the country. The device is already available in the international market, so, we already knwo what to expect. Besides, the Flipkart listing has also confirmed its specifications ahead of the official launch.

Even the box price of the smartphone has surfaced online. The Moto G52 is said to come with a box price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the actual selling price is said to be Rs. 17,999. The box price of a smartphone is usually higher than its actual selling price.

Best Mobiles in India