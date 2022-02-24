Moto Edge 30 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 50MP Cameras: India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola was the first brand to debut a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, namely the Moto Edge X30. Now, the company has unveiled the Moto Edge 30 Pro, which is mostly based on the Moto Edge X30. The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, 50MP cameras, and much more.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Features

The new Moto Edge 30 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with an FDH+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 10-bit screen support, HDR10+, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, the Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a stylus, which gives it an edge over the competition.

Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, making it a true flagship. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB default storage. It runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with a couple of Motorola enhances on top.

The Moto Edge 30 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The other cameras include another 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth camera. Plus, there's a 60MP selfie housed in the punch-hole cutout. The selfie camera packs Auto Smile Capture, which instantly takes a photo when all faces are smiling.

The cameras are improved with multiple algorithms that enhance the color and composition. Additionally, the Moto Edge 30 packs a 4,800 mAh battery packed in its sleek frame. The battery is coupled with 68W fast charging support, 15W wireless charging support, and 5W wireless reverse charging support.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Price In India

The Moto Edge 30 starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale on March 4 at 12 PM. Plus, Flipkart has brought in a bank offer from SBI, giving an instant Rs. 5,000 cashback when transacted using an SBI card.

To note, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 30 in another variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. But this seems to be missing for the Indian market. The Moto Edge 30 can be bought in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White color options.

