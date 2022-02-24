Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Launching In March: What New Features To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola became the first brand to release a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The launch of the Moto Edge X30 created a launching spree for the brand, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime now. The company is geared up to bring out a special edition of the smartphone, namely the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Launch Tipped

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. Reports of a new Motorola smartphone with an under-display camera have been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The latest report talks about the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition launch date, which is said to go official in Spring.

The Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition launch date revelation comes from Chen Jin, the General Manage of Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business. The exec revealed the upcoming Motorola smartphone with the under-display camera would launch in March, but didn't give us a specific date. Moreover, this launch seems to be limited to the Chinese market for now.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will likely carry the same specifications as the Moto Edge X30, except for the display and the camera specifications. Reports suggest the upcoming Motorola flagship will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The display will likely offer a 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut, support HDR10+, and even pack an in-display fingerprint sensor - just as the Moto Edge X30. As far as the cameras are concerned, the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter at the rear.

The key difference is in the selfie camera, which will go under the display. This would also increase the display surface area, skipping a notch or cutout. We can expect the same Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will likely include the 5,000 mah battery paired with fast charging support with Android 12 OS.

In related news, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will launch in India today, February 24 at 7:30 PM. Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

