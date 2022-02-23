Moto Edge 30 Pro To Launch On February 24 In India Via Flipkart; Expected Pricing, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to launch the flagship Moto Edge 30 Pro in the country. The upcoming handset will be the successor of the Moto Edge 20 Pro. Besides, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is said to be rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 which was launched last year in China. Now, Flipkart has revealed that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be launched on February 24 in India.

Moto Edge 30 Pro India Launch On February 24

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has teased the India launch date of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. The e-commerce site did not reveal the exact name of the phone. It has mentioned the "Find Your Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1" tagline, which makes us believe that it is talking about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

As per the Flipkart listing, the phone will be launched at 8 pm on February 24 (tomorrow). For the unaware, the brand will also unveil the smartphone on the same day in the global market.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Features In India

Since the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be the rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, we expect the features will also be identical to the Edge X30. So, the phone will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR+.

The phone will run Android 12 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For imaging, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro might offer a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, it will feature a 60MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Besides, a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device that will ship with 68W fast charging support.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Expected Price In India

Separately, a report 91mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the Moto Edge 30 Pro will come with a box price of Rs. 55,999, while the market price will be around Rs. 50,000. With bank offers, it is said to be available at around Rs. 45,000 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

