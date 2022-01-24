Moto Edge 30 Pro Specifications Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed News oi-Megha Rawat

Motorola is preparing to introduce the Moto X30 as the Moto Edge 30 Pro in overseas markets. The Moto X30 made its debut in China on December 15th, and the firm now aims to release it worldwide under the Edge 30 series label.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro has previously been leaked several times, disclosing critical features. Now, Mysmartprice has revealed renders of the gadget with the help of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, giving us an early look at the design of the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Leaked Renders

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will have the model number XT2201-4 and an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to the source. To recall, the X30 in China comes with a fingerprint scanner on the side, but it doesn't appear that this will be the case with the worldwide edition.

In addition, the renders showed a glass back with a triple camera configuration, an LED spotlight in the top left corner, and a Motorola branding in the bottom left corner. It has a power button and a volume rocker on the right edge.

The front of the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the render has a center-aligned punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. The Moto X30's design is similar to the rest of the phone. It will be offered in two colors, black, and Pearl White.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Leaked Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Pro was previously discovered on the Geekbench website, where single and multi-core results for the smartphone with up to 12GB RAM were revealed. The smartphone is also believed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It will have a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, as well as the Android 12-based MyUX custom skin.

The Edge 30 Pro is equipped with a triple camera system. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, according to Mysmartprice. It boasts a front-facing selfie camera with a massive 60MP resolution.

The forthcoming smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that enables 68W rapid charging.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Price In India

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is likely to cost Rs. 39,990. The Edge 30 Pro 5G is expected to be released On February 02, 2022. This is for the base edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

