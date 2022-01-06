Moto Edge 30 Pro Launch Likely On Cards; Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12 OS News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch another flagship device dubbed the Moto Edge 30 Pro. The upcoming device will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor which also runs the recently launched Moto Edge X30. The latest info has confirmed that the smartphone is currently being tested in several Asian countries. Also, the launch timeline of the Moto Edge 30 Pro has been tipped.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Launch Expected Soon

91mobiles has reported (via tipster Mukul Sharma) that the internal testing of the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro has started in several Asian countries. The launch could take place in a month or two. However, the exact timeline has not been revealed yet.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: What To Expect?

The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing specs. In the Geekbench listing, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is managed to score 1172 in single-core test 3320 in the multi-core test. The device will come with 12GB RAM, we expect other RAM options as well.

On the software front, it will run Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing is known at this moment. We will keep updating if further details regarding Moto Edge 30 Pro comes to our notice.

Moto Edge 30 Pro India Launch Details

The report also suggested that the phone will arrive in India in the future. However, there is a chance the brand could launch it with the different moniker. Besides, Motorola is also said to launch the Moto Edge X30 by late January or early February in India. The brand is yet to confirm the same. So, we'll suggest our readers to wait for official confirmation.

As of now, Motorola is gearing up to launch the mid-range Moto G71 5G handset on January 10 in India. It will be India's first phone with Snapdragon 695 processor. Features of the Moto G71 5G will include an AMOLED panel, 50MP triple camera system, and 30W charging tech. Also, the smartphone is confirmed to come with 13 5G bands and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart in the country.

