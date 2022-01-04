Moto G71 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Key Features Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Motorola India has released a new teaser for the Moto G71 5G, which will be available in India soon. The Lenovo-owned company previously unveiled the Moto G71 5G in Europe in November 2022. It released a somewhat different version of the G71 in the Chinese market last month. According to rumors, the smartphone would be released in India on January 10th.

The teaser for the Motorola Moto G71 5G suggests that it will come with a new Snapdragon chipset for the Indian market, as well as support for the most 5G bands. The G71 5G's punch-hole display promises to provide a spectacular viewing experience. It looks that the corporation will announce its India launch date later today or in the coming days. This gadget, like other Moto phones, is likely to be sold via Flipkart.

Moto G71 5G Specifications And Features

The Moto G71 5G boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. For selfies, it sports a 16MP camera, whereas the Chinese model has a 13MP front camera. The smartphone's rear camera set up has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Snapdragon 695 chipset is present under the hood of the G71. The gadget has a RAM of 6GB / 8GB and inbuilt storage of 128 GB. External storage is not supported by the device. It runs on Android 11 with My UI.

The Moto G71 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back for added security. The device is water-resistant in addition to having all of the typical connectivity functions. 4G VoLTE, 5G, NFC, USB Type-C, A-GPS with Glonass, Bluetooth v5.1, and Mobile Hotspot are among the other connectivity choices available.

Moto G71 5G Expected Price In India

The Moto G71 5G costs EUR 300 in the European countries. We can expect the Moto G71 5G to retail somewhere around ₹25,000 in India. The smartphone could launch in India in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black color alternatives, considering that the handset comes with the same color choices in the global markets.

