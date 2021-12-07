Just In
- 1 hr ago Infinix Hot 12, Infinix Note 12 Launch Tipped For Early 2022; Premium Upgrades Expected
- 1 hr ago Tecno Spark 8T Official Teaser Hints Imminent Launch In India
- 2 hrs ago Get Massive Discount On OnePlus 9, 9 Pro In India
- 7 hrs ago Google Play’s Best Of 2021: Games, Everyday Essentials, Fun, TV, Personal Growth, And Much More
Don't Miss
- News FMGE December 2021 admit card released: Direct link to check, helpline numbers here
- Finance Fuel Rates Unchanged On December 7; Crude Gains Internationally After 5% Rebound In Overnight Trade
- Movies Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Karan Johar, Farah Khan And Others In The Guest List: Report
- Education NIFT Admission 2022 Notification Out, Register Online For NIFT UG PG Courses Before January 17 On nift.ac.in
- Sports Ashes: England rest veteran pacer James Anderson for the Brisbane Test starting Wednesday
- Lifestyle Omicron Coronavirus: Expert Suggests Ayurvedic Preventive Measures To Combat The New Variant
- Automobiles DriveSpark Exclusive: Citroen CC21 SUV Spotted Testing Again In Bangalore
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Kohima
Motorola To Launch Moto G51, Moto Edge X30, Moto G71 Soon; India Launch, Specs
Motorola seems to be on a launching spree for the Indian and global markets. The company recently launched the Moto G31 with premium features and an affordable price tag. It is also set to debut the Moto G51 shortly. Plus, the highly-anticipated Moto Edge X30 will be arriving shortly. Here are all the Motorola phones coming to India soon.
Moto Edge X30 Coming To India In 2022
Presently, Motorola is leading the race to release the first smartphone with the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The Lenovo-owned brand is set to launch the new Moto Edge X30 on December 9 in China. A new report from 91Mobiles suggests we can expect two new Moto phones coming to India in Q1 2022.
The report further suggests one of these phones will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. All leaks point to the upcoming Moto Edge X30 as this is the only phone from the brand to release with this particular chipset. That said, we can expect the Moto Edge X30 to launch with a different name when it arrives in India and the global market.
The Moto Edge X30 has been in the news for a while now, revealing its key specifications. More recently, the company teased a couple of its features. We now know the Moto Edge X30 will feature an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ support. This would also be the first phone with stock Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.
The upcoming Moto Edge X30 was teased to feature a 60MP selfie camera that would redefine front-facing sensors. Additionally, the phone is rumored to pack a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear. Under the hood, the new Motorola phone was teased with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support.
Moto G71 India Launch Tipped
Apart from the flagship Moto Edge X30, the report talks about another Motorola phone arriving in Q1 2022. This phone is reportedly a mid-range device under the popular Moto G series. Most likely, this would be the Moto G71 device.
At the same time, the report speculates the mid-range phone could also be the Moto G41 or the Moto G200. Both these phones are yet to launch in China, which could happen later this month or early next year. In any case, we can expect to see a new addition to the Moto G series next year.
Moto G51 Launching This Week
Motorola also has some more interesting devices arriving soon. One among these is the Moto G51 that's set to debut in India on December 10. The upcoming Moto G51 is tipped to support 5G and feature a 120Hz display. Additionally, reports suggest this phone would include 50MP triple cameras.
A few days ago, Motorola unveiled the Moto G31 phone in India. The Moto G31 features an OLED panel as its key highlight. As one can see, the company is keen on expanding the popular Moto G series and we can expect several more devices to come next year.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000