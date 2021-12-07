Motorola To Launch Moto G51, Moto Edge X30, Moto G71 Soon; India Launch, Specs

Moto Edge X30 Coming To India In 2022

Presently, Motorola is leading the race to release the first smartphone with the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The Lenovo-owned brand is set to launch the new Moto Edge X30 on December 9 in China. A new report from 91Mobiles suggests we can expect two new Moto phones coming to India in Q1 2022.

The report further suggests one of these phones will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. All leaks point to the upcoming Moto Edge X30 as this is the only phone from the brand to release with this particular chipset. That said, we can expect the Moto Edge X30 to launch with a different name when it arrives in India and the global market.

The Moto Edge X30 has been in the news for a while now, revealing its key specifications. More recently, the company teased a couple of its features. We now know the Moto Edge X30 will feature an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ support. This would also be the first phone with stock Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

The upcoming Moto Edge X30 was teased to feature a 60MP selfie camera that would redefine front-facing sensors. Additionally, the phone is rumored to pack a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear. Under the hood, the new Motorola phone was teased with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support.

Moto G71 India Launch Tipped

Apart from the flagship Moto Edge X30, the report talks about another Motorola phone arriving in Q1 2022. This phone is reportedly a mid-range device under the popular Moto G series. Most likely, this would be the Moto G71 device.

At the same time, the report speculates the mid-range phone could also be the Moto G41 or the Moto G200. Both these phones are yet to launch in China, which could happen later this month or early next year. In any case, we can expect to see a new addition to the Moto G series next year.

Moto G51 Launching This Week

Motorola also has some more interesting devices arriving soon. One among these is the Moto G51 that's set to debut in India on December 10. The upcoming Moto G51 is tipped to support 5G and feature a 120Hz display. Additionally, reports suggest this phone would include 50MP triple cameras.

A few days ago, Motorola unveiled the Moto G31 phone in India. The Moto G31 features an OLED panel as its key highlight. As one can see, the company is keen on expanding the popular Moto G series and we can expect several more devices to come next year.