Moto Edge X30 Officially Teased With 60MP Selfie Camera; 68W Fast Charging, Punch-Hole Display Tipped

Motorola is on a launching spree with several new smartphones arriving before the year ends. The latest one that's grabbed everyone's attention is the upcoming Moto Edge X30. The upcoming smartphone is set to debut on December 9 with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has also teased a couple of its other features.

Moto Edge X30 Camera, Battery Teased

The Moto Edge X30 is set to debut on December 9 and the company has begun teasing its prominent features. One of the key highlights of the upcoming Motorola smartphone is its 60MP selfie camera that could be great for video and other content creators.

Speaking of cameras, the Moto Edge X30 is tipped to feature a dual-sensor setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. Apart from the camera, the teaser poster also shows the battery details of the upcoming Moto Edge X30. The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support.

Moto Edge X30 Launch: What To Expect?

The Moto Edge X30 has been on the rumor mill for a while now, giving us more details of its features. A leaked live image of the smartphone showed a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on all sides. Reports suggest the Moto Edge X30 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the upcoming Moto Edge X30 will feature the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Like all Motorola phones, the new smartphone is to debut with stock Android OS. However, it's unclear if we'll get Android 12 out-of-the-box. If not, it will launch with Android 11 OS with a supported upgrade for the next-gen OS.

The Moto Edge X30 will launch on December 9 and will begin sales on December 15 in the Chinese home market. The launch event might also see the unveiling of the Moto Edge S30 that debuted as the Moto G200 in Europe. Reports also suggest the Moto Edge X30 will make its way to the European market later this month rebranded as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

