Just In
- 3 min ago Tarbull SuperBuddy Rabbito Speaker Review: Ideal Companion For Children
- 28 min ago This Could Be Final Design Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- 1 hr ago These Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Provide 20% JioMart Cashback
- 6 hrs ago Week 49, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, HONOR 60 Pro, TECNO CAMON 18T, Moto G31, And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Kartik Aaryan Is Clueless About His Bank Balance; Says 'Meri Mummy Ko Pata Hai'
- News SC to hear plea seeking direction to CBSE to maintain original results today
- Finance Buy ICICI Bank Ltd For A Potential Upside of +40% Says Motilal Oswal
- Sports ISL has helped India become a football market: Qatar 2022 official
- Lifestyle Omicron: Is It Too Soon To Panic About Existing COVID Vaccines And The New Variant?
- Automobiles BSA Goldstar 650 Officially Revealed
- Education UPSC Geo Scientist Final Result 2021 Declared, Steps To Check Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Final Result
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Dispur
Moto Edge X30 Officially Teased With 60MP Selfie Camera; 68W Fast Charging, Punch-Hole Display Tipped
Motorola is on a launching spree with several new smartphones arriving before the year ends. The latest one that's grabbed everyone's attention is the upcoming Moto Edge X30. The upcoming smartphone is set to debut on December 9 with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has also teased a couple of its other features.
Moto Edge X30 Camera, Battery Teased
The Moto Edge X30 is set to debut on December 9 and the company has begun teasing its prominent features. One of the key highlights of the upcoming Motorola smartphone is its 60MP selfie camera that could be great for video and other content creators.
Speaking of cameras, the Moto Edge X30 is tipped to feature a dual-sensor setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP supporting lens. Apart from the camera, the teaser poster also shows the battery details of the upcoming Moto Edge X30. The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support.
Moto Edge X30 Launch: What To Expect?
The Moto Edge X30 has been on the rumor mill for a while now, giving us more details of its features. A leaked live image of the smartphone showed a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on all sides. Reports suggest the Moto Edge X30 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the upcoming Moto Edge X30 will feature the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Like all Motorola phones, the new smartphone is to debut with stock Android OS. However, it's unclear if we'll get Android 12 out-of-the-box. If not, it will launch with Android 11 OS with a supported upgrade for the next-gen OS.
The Moto Edge X30 will launch on December 9 and will begin sales on December 15 in the Chinese home market. The launch event might also see the unveiling of the Moto Edge S30 that debuted as the Moto G200 in Europe. Reports also suggest the Moto Edge X30 will make its way to the European market later this month rebranded as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877