Moto G51 5G India Launch Set For December 10; Expected Price, Features

Motorola has finally announced the launch date of the Moto G51 5G in India. The handset is launching on December 10 and will be available via Flipkart. The phone was originally launched last month in the global market alongside the Moto G200, G71, G41, and the Moto G31.

The latter was announced last month in the country, while both the Moto G200 and the Moto G71 are expected to arrive soon. Although there is no official word regarding the launch of these aforementioned handsets.

Moto G51 5G India Launch Date Announced

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to share the launch date of the upcoming Moto G51 5G. The official teaser video also confirms the phone will come with 12 5G bands and a punch-hole cutout at the front. Apart from this, the brand has not revealed any key details of the device.

Moto G51 5G Features In India

We expect the phone will offer a similar set of features in India as the international model. To recall, the Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is said to be India's first phone with the Snapdragon 480+ processor which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

Running Android 11 OS, the Moto G51 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. For imaging, the phone has a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone offers a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

Other aspects will include an additional storage expansion option, an IP52 rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G SA/ NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C charging.

Moto G51 5G Expected Price In India

The Moto G51 5G is said to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. If this price appears to be true, the smartphone will be the most affordable 5G-enabled Motorola phone in the country. Further, the Moto G51 5G will be available in two color variants namely - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver.

