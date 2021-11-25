Moto G51 5G Tipped To Come Under Rs. 20,000; Cheapest 5G Device From Motorola? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is confirmed to launch the Moto G31 on Nov 29 in India. Besides, the brand is expected to bring a few more devices including the Moto G200, G71, and the G51 5G in the country. The latter is tipped to launch next month; however, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. Now, the fresh info brings the pricing details of the Moto G51 5G, revealing it will be the cheapest 5G-enabled device from Motorola.

Moto G51 5G India Price Tipped

A report from 91mobiles claimed the Moto G51 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The phone is also said to come in two color variants - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver color options. As of now, the availability details are unknown. We expect it will be sold via Flipkart like the upcoming Moto G31.

Moto G51 5G Features In India

In terms of features, the Moto G51 5G will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing sensor.

The device will be the first in the country to ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The chip will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB onboard storage which will also support storage expansion via a microSD card.

The phone will ship with Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The Moto G51 5G will also come with an IP52 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For cameras, it will feature a 13MP at the front, while the rear cameras will include a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

For connectivity, it will support 5G SA/ NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C charging. Other aspects will include a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones. It will measure 170 x 77 x 9 mm in dimension and weigh 208 grams. This means you may not like it if you are already using a slim-design phone.

Cheapest 5G Phone From Motorola?

If the aforementioned price is to be believed, the upcoming Moto G51 5G will be the cheapest Motorola phone with 5G connectivity in the country. As of now, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is an affordable 5G-enabled phone from the brand. It seems the Moto G51 5G will soon take the place of Edge 20 Fusion.

In the same news, the Moto G200 is expected to go official first or second week of December. So, there is a chance the brand will launch both Moto G51 and the G200 together. We cannot comment surely on this until Motorola shares any info.

Additionally, Motorola is said to be the first brand to use a 200MP sensor on its smartphone. The news comes to light via tipster Ice Universe; however, the moniker of the phone is still under wraps.

