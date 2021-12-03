Moto G51 5G India Launch Officially Teased; First Phone With Snapdragon 480+ Chip News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month, Motorola launched the Moto G31 in India. The brand is now all set to debut another G-series model Moto G51 5G in the country. The handset was already tipped to launch this month. Now, the launch of the Moto G51 5G has been teased via Motorola.

Separately, another info has revealed the launch date of the Moto G51 5G in India. To recall, the handset was originally launched last month in the global market alongside the Moto G200, G71, and the G41. The pricing details of the Moto G51 5G were also revealed online.

Moto G51 5G India Launch Officially Teased

Motorola took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the upcoming G51 5G smartphone in India. The official teaser video did not mention the exact launch date. As above mentioned, another info by tipster Mukul Sharma claimed the smartphone will be launched on Dec 10 in India.

Are you all ready for the next true 5G smartphone from Motorola that makes you truly future ready? Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8zDW9vbtBC — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 3, 2021

Moto G51 5G Features In India

The tipster also shared a few features of the upcoming Moto G51 which confirms the Indian variant will have a similar set of specs as the international model. The Moto G51 is said to be India's first phone with the Snapdragon 480+ processor and will come with support for 12 5G bands.

Upfront, the phone will have a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole cutout to house the 13MP front-facing sensor. The chip will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB onboard storage which will support additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

It will ship with Android 11 OS and a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support which can be a downside for the Moto G51.

Other aspects will include an IP52 rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it will support 5G SA/ NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C charging. Lastly, it will measure 170 x 77 x 9 mm in dimension and weigh 208 grams.

Moto G51 5G Expected Price In India

As far as the price is concerned, the Moto G51 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The phone will be available in two color variants - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver. If the phone indeed comes under Rs. 20,000 segment, it would be the most affordable 5G-enabled Motorola phone in India.

Motorola's Upcoming Launches In India

Besides, the brand is expected to unveil the Moto G200 and the Moto G71 soon. The latter was already spotted on the BIS listing, while the Moto G200 with the SD888+ processor is tipped to arrive in the first or second week of December. It is better to take this information with a pinch of salt until the brand shares any details.

