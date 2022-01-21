Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition Teased: Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been sweeping headlines lately for its steady stream of launches. The company recently unveiled the Moto G71 5G in India with premium features for a mid-range price tag. At the same time, Motorola is also enhancing its flagship offering with unique features. The latest report talks about the Moto Edge X30 with an under-screen camera.

Moto Edge X30 With Under-Screen Camera

To note, Lenovo-owned Motorola released the Moto Edge X30, becoming the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. But it looks like the company just isn't done with its first flagship for the year. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo's China Mobile Phone Business took to Weibo to share an image of a retail box that seems to be the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition.

And one of the key features of this Moto Edge X30 is the under-display camera. In fact, the upcoming smartphone is dubbed the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition. Since it's already being teased by executives, the launch of this smartphone could happen sometime soon in the Chinese market.

That said, we don't know anything much about the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition. This could also mean the new Moto Edge X30 could retain the specifications of the first-gen smartphone, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition: What To Expect?

The key difference would be the introduction of the under-screen camera. To note, the first-gen Moto Edge X30 featured a 60MP selfie camera. Reports speculate the upcoming special edition phone will also feature a 60MP camera placed under the display.

This would also make the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Most of the other features would likely remain the same. One can expect a similar 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

Presently, a lot of details of the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition are under wraps. Currently, the first-gen Moto Edge X30 is tipped to launch in India soon. It's unclear if the company will also release the under-screen camera edition at the same time.

