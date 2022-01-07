Moto Edge X30 BIS Listing Confirms India Launch: Expected Launch Date, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Moto Edge X30 is the first smartphone to feature the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. So far, the flagship Motorola smartphone has been limited to the Chinese market only. However, that's about to change as the Moto Edge X30 could soon launch in India. The smartphone has made a pitstop at the BIS certification site.

Moto Edge X30 India Launch

Previous reports claimed the Moto Edge X30 would debut by the end of January or by early February. Looks like this is true with the Moto Edge X30 arriving on the Indian BIS certification site. To note, the BIS listing received the smartphone with the model number XT2201-01, which is the flagship Motorola smartphone.

That said, the listing doesn't reveal much about the smartphone. So far, the smartphones and devices that have arrived on the BIS listing have launched pretty soon in the country. The same can be expected of the Moto Edge X30, which could launch in the following weeks. Plus, Motorola will likely begin teasing the flagship soon.

Moto Edge X30 Features

One can expect the same features of the Moto Edge X30 Chinese variant coming to India. To note, the Moto Edge X30 debuted with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers an FHD+ 2400×1080 pixels resolution and supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+.

Under the hood, the Moto Edge X30 draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 68W TurboPower fast charging support. The new Motorola smartphone features the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Moto Edge X30 features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 60MP snapper in the front for selfies and video calling. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Moto Edge X30 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 50,000, launching as a premium flagship. Motorola is expected to tease the launch in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India