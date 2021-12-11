Moto Edge X30 Overheating Issues Linked To Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset: Should You Still Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, bringing out the next-gen of flagship smartphones. The first to hit the market was the Moto Edge X30 smartphone with the power-packed features of the new chipset. However, it looks like this smartphone might have a couple of issues, including an issue of overheating.

To note, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset is built on a 4nm process technology and includes the ARMv9 architecture. The company claims the processor is 10 percent faster than its processor, the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The new SD8G1 is said to surpass the issues of its predecessor, but it looks like it might not be true.

Moto Edge X30 Overheating Issues

Reliable tipster Ice Universe says the overheating issues of the Snapdragon 888 might have carried onto the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. At least, this was spotted on the first phone to debut with the chipset, the new Moto Edge X30. The tipster explains the "extreme test of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is very hot", which could be due to the extreme thermal throttling issues.

What's more, the throttling heat issues could further arrive in smartphones from other OEMs as well. To note, the previous Snapdragon 888 and the SD888+ chipsets were based on the 5nm architecture. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor is based on a smaller 4nm build. This doesn't seem to be helping with the heating of the smartphone.

On moto phones, the extreme test of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is very hot. Please be mentally prepared, 2022 may be “HOOOT”year for Android phones. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2021

Several smartphones are lined up from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and so on. The new chipset on these phones might still heat up due to the processor. For instance, long hours of gaming or video playback might heat the phone. At least, this was spotted on the new Moto Edge X30.

Additionally, Android phone-makers have been trying to build phones with sleek chassis. This would further cram all components of the phone in a smaller frame, which might increase its heating issues. Moreover, a plastic body for a sleek smartphone might further spike its heating issue.

Currently, the Moto Edge X30 is the only phone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Several new phones are lined up for launch with the new processor. It remains to see if they would have similar issues as well.

