Moto G 5G Features Leaked; Likely To Pack Snapdragon 750G Processor

Moto G 5G is reportedly in works with codename ''Kiev''. The vanilla Moto G 5G variant of the Moto G 5G Plus is said to be a budget-friendly phone. The upcoming handset is tipped to pack the new Snapdragon 750G processor. Besides, the other features of the Moto G 5G have also been revealed.

Moto G 5G Specifications Leaked

Adam Conway and Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers have revealed that the Moto G 5G will retain a 6.66-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. As per the latest report by TechnikNews, the newly announced Snapdragon 750 SoC will handle the processing on the Moto G 5G, while the phone was earlier believed to come with the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Now, it remains to be seen which chipset will handle its processing. The phone is likely to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that will support an additional storage expansion.

A 5,000 mAh battery will likely to fuel the device and it will also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button. Software-wise it might run on Android 10 and will also support NFC. For optics, the phone is said to offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and videos, the Moto G 5G will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

The model numbers of the Moto G 5G ('Kiev') might include XT2113-1, XT2113-2, XT2113-3, and XT2113-5 and the multiple model numbers are expected for different regions. Moreover, an alleged live image shared by SlashLeaks reveals its punch-hole design to accommodate the front camera and will also have slim bezels on three sides.

What We Think

As stated above, the phone will be affordable than the Plus model. So, we can expect the price of the phone will be around Rs. 25,000 as the Plus model is available starting at EUR 349 (Rs. 29,500). Considering the leaked features, the Snapdragon 750 SoC with mmWave 5G support could be an advantage for the upcoming Moto G 5G. However, we will request to take this information with a pinch of salt.

