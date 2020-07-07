Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Announced: Cheapest 5G Phone So Far? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola's latest offering is the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone. As the name suggests, it comes with 5G support and is the fourth major smartphone launch from the Lenovo-owned company. The Moto G 5G Plus comes as the latest affordable 5G smartphone when compared with the Motorola Edge.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Price In India

The price of the Moto G 5G is what makes it attractive. The smartphone is priced EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the 4G RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced EUR 399 (around Rs. 33,750).

The price tag makes the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone one of the cheapest 5G devices in the market now. The smartphone will begin shipping across Europe, UAE, and Saudi Arabia starting tomorrow, June 8. There's still no word about India launch.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus Features

Motorola has packed a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for the Moto G 5G Plus with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a punch-hole cutout, which houses the selfie camera. The Motorola Moto G Plus will support 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The camera aspects of the Moto G 5G Plus includes a quad-camera module with a 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor. Other shooters include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 4MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Moto G 5G Plus packs dual-selfie cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors.

The Motorola Moto G 5G Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, embedded with the X52 5G modem. The processor is similar to that of the more expensive Motorola Edge. The new Motorola smartphone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. There is a 5,000 mah battery with 20W USB-C TurboPower fast charging support.

Should You Buy?

As a 5G smartphone available for less than 30,000, Motorola might have just changed the game for 5G devices. At the same time, a few of the Moto G 5G features are comparatively average and misses out a fingerprint reader, wireless charging support, and waterproofing.

Also, the Moto G 5G Plus is going to get more competition from a similarly 'aggressively priced' upcoming OnePlus Nord. OnePlus is venturing into the mid-range segment after a long time and is bringing in 5G support as well. Just like the Moto G 5G Plus, the OnePlus Nord is also expected to have an affordable price tag.

