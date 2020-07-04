OnePlus Nord Amazon Teaser Shows Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus Nord is believed to be the upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company. While rumors regarding this smartphone are rife, a listing on Amazon sheds light on the smartphone's design. It shows the back of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone revealing what we can expect from it.

Well, the latest teaser image that has emerged on the website of the e-commerce retailer shows that the OnePlus Nord might feature a vertical camera arrangement at the top left corner of its rear. And, it appears to have a curved glass panel as well.

OnePlus Nord Teaser Image

The image teased by Amazon India does not shed much clarity on the upcoming smartphone's design. It isn't clear if there will be a triple-camera or a quad-camera arrangement at the rear. However, previous reports have hinted at a triple-camera setup on the upcoming affordable smartphone from OnePlus. Based on rumors, OnePlus Nord is likely to arrive with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor while the former seems more likely.

Detailing on the design, the vertical camera design on the OnePlus Nord isn't quite new as we have seen similar arrangements on many other smartphones. However, this is the first time that OnePlus is adopting such a design as its previous offerings have the camera at the top center of the rear panel. In terms of colors, the leaked teaser image shows the smartphone in a gray color option and we can expect other color options as well.

Official OnePlus Teaser Images

The OnePlus Nord has been officially teased by the company via its Instagram handle. And, the screenshots grabbed by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma shows that the device might feature a flat screen, the iconic Alert Slider at the side and dual punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera.

In addition to these aspects that give a rough idea of what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord, it has already been confirmed by OnePlus that the device will feature a dhal punch-hole display for the two selfie camera sensors - 32MP and 8MP units. The other aspects that we can expect from the OnePlus Nord include an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and standard connectivity aspects.

Given that the OnePlus Nord will be a mid-range smartphone, it is believed to compete against the likes of other similar offerings in the market. Its success in the country depends on the pricing and we need to wait for further confirmation regarding the same.

