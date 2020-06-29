OnePlus Nord Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras; Launch Expected In July News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has been in talks of launching its affordable smartphone dubbed Nord. Several leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphone have already hit the web. Recently, its 'notify me' button also went live at Amazon India website and the company itself confirmed the arrival of its budget-oriented device via its social media handles. Now, a new leak reveals its selfie camera details.

OnePlus Nord Selfie Camera Details Leak

The OnePlus Nord might arrive with a dual selfie camera setup, cites a report via Android Authority. This is the first leak that hints at a dual selfie camera module. Previous leaks indicated a single sensor packed inside a punch-hole.

It seems that the company will likely stick to the punch-hole design and will position the pill-shaped module on the top-left corner. The report further suggests that the OnePlus Nord will ship with a 32MP primary selfie camera accompanied by an 8MP selfie camera that will capture the wide-angle shots.

OnePlus Nord Expected Hardware

The OnePlus Nord has been tipped to arrive with a 6.55-inch OLED panel. It is likely to deliver an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48MP sensor. The remaining setup is said to comprise a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The company is likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor to handle all the tasks at hand. Besides, the device will come with 5G network support. It could launch with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage configuration. Software-side could be handled with Android 10 OS. The leaks have suggested a 4,300 mAh battery aided by 30T fast charging tech will power this unit.

OnePlus started its innings as a flagship killer and has been producing some capable handset since its arrival. But lately, the company's offering has been launching on a pricier side. Thus, the company's move to rattle up the mid-range segment again seems well versed. It would be interesting to see if the company succeeds in grabbing hold of the audience in this segment or not.

