Moto G 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched In India: Price, Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has finally announced the affordable 5G-enabled handset Moto G in India. The handset offers features like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, and many more. It is offered in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey color options. The new handset will compete against the OnePlus Nord 5G in the country.

Moto G 5G Price And First Sale Date In India

The price of the Moto G 5G has been set at Rs. 20,999 in India for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the international variant comes in 4GB RAM option. The handset will exclusively be available on Flipkart and will go for the first sale on December 7 at 12 PM. Besides, HDFC cardholders will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 bringing the price to Rs. 19,999.

Moto G 5G: Features

Starting with the display, the handset sports a Max Vision LTPS FHD+ display with HDR10 support. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC handles the processing under its hood and the phone runs on Android 10 OS. For imaging, the Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the Moto G 5G is also IP52 certified for dust protection. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging technology. On the connectivity front, the phone includes 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It measures 166 x 76 x 10mm dimensions and weighs 212 grams.

Better Than Competition?

Talking about the price, the Moto G 5G is more affordable than the existing OnePlus Nord 5G. Besides, the plus point of the Moto G 5G will be an expandable storage option, IP52 certified for dust protection, 3.5mm headphones jack which is not available on the OnePlus Nord 5G.

