Moto G Power (2022): This Could Be The Final Look Of Upcoming Smartphone
Back in January this year, Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power (2021). This means we are heading quite close to the announcement of the next-generation model - probably dubbed the Moto G Power (2022). Already, this smartphone is in the works, and we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the same.
Now, the official-looking renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked spilling the beans on its design and looks. In addition to this, a bunch of specs of the Moto G Power (2022) has also emerged online. So, let's dive into these details to know what to expect from the smartphone.
Moto G Power (2022) Design
The upcoming iteration of the Moto G Power seems to have a modified design as seen in the image above. The camera arrangement at the top of the rear panel is at the extreme left while it was more centered in the current generation model. Talking about the bottom bezel, it appears to be relatively larger than that of its prequel. We could expect Motorola to come up with a design revamp on this aspect as it might look weird in the current world wherein devices are getting shrunk bezels.
Furthermore, it appears to sport a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the iconic M logo at its back. Also, it arrives with IP52 certification for splash and dust resistance.
Moto G Power (2022): What Else To Expect?
Talking about the upcoming Moto G Power (2022), the smartphone is tipped to arrive with a new MediaTek chipset that could either be the Helio G37 or Helio G35. Besides this, the leak by Giznext goes on to state that the smartphone might get the power from 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card. Also, the upcoming Motorola smartphone is tipped to get a 90Hz refresh rate.
For imaging, the Moto G Power (2022) is speculated to be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP secondary f/2.4 depth sensor and a third sensor, which could be a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The further details of the smartphone in question include a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC.
