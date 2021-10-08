Moto E30 Full Specifications, Design Revealed; Is It Toned-Down Moto E40? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has just introduced the E40 budget Android smartphone alongside the Moto G Pure in the international market. Now, the rumour mill has already started hinting at a toned-down variant of the former. The latest Motorola budget phone doing rounds online is the Moto E30. It seems the device has made subtle downgrades to the Moto E40 and labelled it as the Moto E30. Following are the differences between the latest Motorola budget phones:

Moto E30: What's Different Than The Moto E40?

The Moto E30 has been spotted online with identical features and designs compared to the newly launched Moto E40. The only downgrades are in terms of firmware and RAM, storage configurations. Speaking of which, the Moto E30 is said to launch with Android 11 (Go Edition) instead of standard Android 11 on the Moto E40.

The Moto E30 is further said to feature a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option which is lower than 3GB RAM on the Moto E40. Rest all the hardware are tipped to be identical. The Moto E30 will also have the same 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display will support a 90Hz refresh rate and feature a punch-hole for the selfie snapper. The Moto E30's optics will include a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device will be accommodating an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

While the Moto E30 will have downgraded firmware, the processor remains the same as the E40, i.e., Unisoc T700 SoC. The Moto E30's connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. This model will also have the fingerprint scanner at the back integrated within the "M" logo. The Moto E30 will have the same 5,000 mAh battery as its sibling.

Moto E30 Price, India Sale

The Moto E30 is said to be the first debut in the US and the European region at €129 which is around Rs. 11,000 in Indian currency. The color options would be Digital Blue and Mineral Grey. Its availability details for the Indian market are unannounced at the moment but some developments might be clear going forward.

