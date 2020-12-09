Just In
Moto G Stylus (2021) Pricing Details Revealed: Expected Features, Price
Motorola seems to be launching the Moto G Stylus (2021) soon. It will be the successor of the Moto G Stylus that was launched in February this year. Last month, the features of the smartphone were revealed by tipster Evan Blass. Now, the Amazon listing has revealed the pricing with some key details. As per the listing, the handset will be priced at $341.89 which translates to around Rs. 25,154.
Further, the handset was shown Aura White and Aurora Black color variants. The image of the handset further reveals its punch-hole display, the quad-camera setup, and there is also a physical fingerprint sensor that is placed on the right edge of the device.
Moto G Stylus (2021) Key Features (Expected)
As per the Amazon listing, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will feature a 6.8-inch display and pack a 4,000 mAh battery. Software-wise it will run Android 10 OS and listed to come with 4GB RAM. It will measure 6.93 x 3.39 x 1.93 inches in dimensions. Furthermore, it was appeared to come with a stylus.
Going by the previous leak, the phone will support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 675 chipset will handle the processing paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.
In terms of optics, the phone is expected to offer a quad-rear camera setup which will offer a 48MP main lens. The main lens of the device will be equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it said to feature a 16MP front snapper.
Moreover, Evan Blass's leak revealed that the phone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery which is different from the Amazon listing. However, we will request you to take the pricing and key details as a hint until the official launch.
