Moto G Stylus (2022) Complete Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Motorola is working on a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Moto G Stylus (2022). This upcoming smartphone has been leaked consistently in rumors and speculations. Already, we saw the leaked renders of this smartphone last month. Now, almost all the specifications of this smartphone have emerged online and here's what we can expect from the Motorola smartphone.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Leaked Specs

As per a recent report by XDA Developers, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is likely to be launched with a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The hardware aspects of the smartphone are likely to include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Also, it is said to have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

In terms of imaging, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is believed to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor. This primary sensor is said to be a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8MP secondary Samsung ISOCELL ultra-wide lens and a tertiary 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is tipped to be a 16MP selfie camera sensor with fixed focus, which could be from Omnivision.

Furthermore, the report goes on to speculate that the upcoming Motorola smartphone could get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It is said to feature a stylus, which might be docked within the device, a single bottom-firing speaker, a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apparently, the Moto G Stylus (2022) might not feature dual-SIM support and NFC.

Running Android 11 at the time of its launch, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to get the Android 12 update sometime in the future. But it is believed that the device will get only one major update to the latest iteration of the OS. Also, it is said that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will be launched in North America and Europe. While its launch date remains unknown, it is expected to be imminent as the Moto G Stylus of last year went official in January.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Renders

Previously, we came across the leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone in question. These renders including the one shown above revealed the possible design of the device. Going by the same, at the front, the device is spotted with a flat-screen with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. The volume rockers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is embedded in the power button) will be placed on the right edge of the Moto G Stylus (2022).

Furthermore, the smartphone is seen with triple rear cameras placed within a rectangular-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo is also spotted on the rear panel. The details of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022) have been revealed by Prepp in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks).

Best Mobiles in India