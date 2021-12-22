ENGLISH

    Moto G Stylus (2022) Design, Key Specs Revealed Online; Tipped To Cost Rs. 38,475 In India

    By
    |

    Motorola has recently announced its flagship Edge X30 and other few devices under its G-series. The brand also brought G31 and the G51 5G smartphones to the Indian market. Now, it is prepping up for the next launch in the country.

     
    Moto G Stylus (2022) Design, Key Specs Revealed Online

    Motorola is expected to launch the successor of the Moto G Stylus 2021 dubbed the Moto G Stylus (2022) next year. Although the predecessor is not available in India, it seems the brand will launch the next-gen Moto G Stylus. The latest development brings renders and India pricing of the smartphone.

    Moto G Stylus (2022) Renders Show Design

    The details of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022) have been revealed by Prepp in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). The images show the design of the smartphone in its full glory. At the front, the device is spotted with a flat-screen with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

    The volume rockers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner (embedded in the power button) will be placed on the right edge of the Moto G Stylus (2022). The phone is seen with triple rear cameras placed into a rectangular-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo is also spotted at the rear panel.

    Moto G Stylus (2022) Expected Features

    The report further revealed that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will have a large 6.81-inch display and will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, the same processor runs the recently announced Moto G51 5G.

    Moto G Stylus (2022) Design, Key Specs Revealed Online

    The phone is mentioned to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it is tipped to feature a 48MP primary sensor, while other sensors are still unknown at this moment. The Moto G Stylus (2022) will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C port. It is also tipped to measure 170.3 x 75.9 x 9.4mm in dimensions.

     

    Also, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to come with a stylus which will be placed into a dedicated slot. Other aspects will include 5G connectivity, microSD slot, and so on.

    Moto G Stylus (2022) Expected Launch & Price In India

    Apart from the design and features, the report has also mentioned the pricing of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022). The phone is said to come at Rs. 38,475 which might be for the aforementioned 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. Although Motorola has not revealed anything regarding the Moto G Stylus (2022), it is rumored to go official in June 2022.

    Better Than Moto G Stylus (2021)?

    To recall, the Moto G Stylus (2021) was originally launched earlier this year. However, the brand also announced a 5G variant with the Snapdragon 480 processor back in June. Compared with the latter, the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022) will include an upgraded processor and large display.

    However, the Moto G Stylus (2021) 5G comes with quad cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery, while the upcoming model is said to have triple camera sensors and a smaller 4,500 mAh battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 14:37 [IST]
