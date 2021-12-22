Moto G Stylus (2022) Design, Key Specs Revealed Online; Tipped To Cost Rs. 38,475 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has recently announced its flagship Edge X30 and other few devices under its G-series. The brand also brought G31 and the G51 5G smartphones to the Indian market. Now, it is prepping up for the next launch in the country.

Motorola is expected to launch the successor of the Moto G Stylus 2021 dubbed the Moto G Stylus (2022) next year. Although the predecessor is not available in India, it seems the brand will launch the next-gen Moto G Stylus. The latest development brings renders and India pricing of the smartphone.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Renders Show Design

The details of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022) have been revealed by Prepp in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). The images show the design of the smartphone in its full glory. At the front, the device is spotted with a flat-screen with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

The volume rockers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner (embedded in the power button) will be placed on the right edge of the Moto G Stylus (2022). The phone is seen with triple rear cameras placed into a rectangular-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo is also spotted at the rear panel.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Expected Features

The report further revealed that the Moto G Stylus (2022) will have a large 6.81-inch display and will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, the same processor runs the recently announced Moto G51 5G.

The phone is mentioned to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it is tipped to feature a 48MP primary sensor, while other sensors are still unknown at this moment. The Moto G Stylus (2022) will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C port. It is also tipped to measure 170.3 x 75.9 x 9.4mm in dimensions.

Also, the Moto G Stylus (2022) is expected to come with a stylus which will be placed into a dedicated slot. Other aspects will include 5G connectivity, microSD slot, and so on.

Moto G Stylus (2022) Expected Launch & Price In India

Apart from the design and features, the report has also mentioned the pricing of the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022). The phone is said to come at Rs. 38,475 which might be for the aforementioned 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. Although Motorola has not revealed anything regarding the Moto G Stylus (2022), it is rumored to go official in June 2022.

Better Than Moto G Stylus (2021)?

To recall, the Moto G Stylus (2021) was originally launched earlier this year. However, the brand also announced a 5G variant with the Snapdragon 480 processor back in June. Compared with the latter, the upcoming Moto G Stylus (2022) will include an upgraded processor and large display.

However, the Moto G Stylus (2021) 5G comes with quad cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery, while the upcoming model is said to have triple camera sensors and a smaller 4,500 mAh battery.

