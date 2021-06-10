Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Cameras Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has revamped its Moto G series with another smartphone. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes as an upgrade to the previously launched Moto G Stylus (2021). As the name suggests, the key difference here is 5G support. Most of the design aspects of the new Motorola smartphone remain largely the same.

Moto G Stylus 5G Price, Availability

Presently, the Moto G Stylus 5G has debuted in the US market for a single variant of 6GB RAM + 256GB storage. The new Motorola smartphone costs USD 399 (around Rs. 29,100) and is available in a single Cosmic Emerald color option. The company hasn't revealed international availability, including India shipping of the new Moto G Stylus 5G.

Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications

As mentioned, most of the upgrades on the Moto G Stylus 5G come under the hood. The new smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot, which offers to expand the storage up to 1TB.

The Moto G Stylus 5G runs stock Android 11 with all the latest updates. The smartphone also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. It also includes the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging, notification LED, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and so on.

Moto G Stylus 5G Features

The new Moto G Stylus 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with 1080p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

As the name suggests, buyers get the Motorola stylus out-of-the-box. The new Moto G Stylus 5G makes a good buy, especially for content creators who would find the stylus handy. Plus, the 5G support and the capable performance of the Snapdragon 480 chipset make it a good, future-proof purchase. However, its availability in India is still under wraps, making its purchase a bit skeptical.

