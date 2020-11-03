Moto G10 Play Design Leaked Via Renders; Expected Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to bring the Moto G10 Play as a successor of the Moto G9 Play. The Moto G9 Play was originally launched in Europe in August and the same model made its debut in India as the Moto G9. The renders of the Moto G10 Play have been revealed by OnLeaks.

The leaked image of the phone is also giving us a glimpse of its design. The handset is listed with model number XT-2117 and expected to feature a punch-hole display, triple rear cameras.

Moto G10 Play Leaked Online

As per the information by OnLeaks, the Moto G10 Play will sport a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole cutout design which will be located on the top left corner. The image shows there will be a chin below the display and for security measure, it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The leaked image is showing a triple camera system on the Moto G10 Play which is placed in a square-shaped module. The camera setup is identical to the Moto G9. However, the resolution of the sensors is still under wraps at the moment. For connectivity, there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top frame.

Earlier, the Moto G10 Play with the same model number XT-2117 was spotted on the FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. As per the TUV listing, the phone will pack a 4,850 mAh battery. As of now, this is all the information that we have on the upcoming Moto G10 Play, but we expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

To recall, the Moto G9 is available in the country at Rs. 9,999. The triple camera setup of the handset is accompanied by a 48MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. The Snapdragon 662 chipset handles the processing on the device and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging technology.

