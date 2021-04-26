Moto G20 With 90Hz Display, 48MP Quad Cameras Announced: Price, Specs News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has been very actively launching new smartphones lately. Recently, the brand announced two devices under G-series in the country. Now, another smartphone named Moto G20 has gone official in Europe. The smartphone features include 48MP quad cameras, a 90Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Moto G20 Price

The price of the Moto G20 has been set at 149 euros (around Rs. 13,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. However, the price of the high-end 4GB+128GB model is yet to reveal. It comes in Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink color options. As far as availability is concerned, the brand is yet to announce the sale date of the handset.

Moto G20 Features

The Motorola Moto G20 bestows a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is also a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Moto G20 comes with the Unisoc T700 chipset paired with up to 4GB and 128GB onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

Software-wise, the handset runs Android 11 OS, and a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device along with 10W charging support. For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear panel that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 13MP camera sensor at the front.

For connectivity, the phone gets SIM cards, 4G with VoLTE and VoWiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Other aspects include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and the phone is also IP52 certified for water resistance. The phone measures 165.22x 75.73 x 9.14 mm and weigh around 200 grams.

Moto G20 In India

As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch. Even we can't surely comment whether the phone will arrive in the country in the future as the recently launched Moto G60 and the G40 Fusion are selling in India in the same price range with advanced features.

