Moto G22 With 50MP Quad Cameras, 90Hz Display First Sale Today: India Price, Offers

Motorola has been steadily expanding its G series with several new smartphones. One such new smartphone is the Moto G22, which is set to go on sale for the first time, April 13 at 12 PM. The new Motorola smartphone packs several premium features, including a 50MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz display, and more.

Moto G22 Price In India

The Moto G22 is an affordable smartphone, available in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The phone is up for purchase at Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart from today, April 13, 12 PM onwards. Buyers can choose from Iceberg Blue, Cosmic Black, and Mint Green colors. That said, the Mint Color variant will be available later.

Technically, the Flipkart page shows the Moto G22 is priced at Rs. 13,999. Flipkart is currently offering a 21 percent discount as part of the inaugural offer. Apart from this, Flipkart also has several bank discounts. For instance, buyers can get Rs. 250 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions and a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs. 750.

Additionally, buyers also stand a chance to get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on a purchase of the Moto G22. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd-Gen model for Rs. 4,999 as well as the Google Nest Mini for Rs. 1,999. Buyers can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs. 100.

Moto G22 Features: Worth Buying?

As one can see, the Moto G22 is an affordable smartphone. The new Motorola phone flaunts a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone includes a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter. The other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro camera.

Plus, the Moto G22 includes a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Under the hood, the new Motorola device draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, which offers 4G support. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Users can experience near-Stock Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the Moto G22. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W fast charging support. These are some of the premium features, which make the Moto G22 a worthy purchase.

