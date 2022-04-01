Moto G22 Tipped To Launch Next Week In India; 90Hz Display & 50MP Quad Cameras Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch another G-series handset named the G22 in India. The handset was originally unveiled last month in the international market. It is a budget-centric device that is available single storage option. Now, the latest development has confirmed the launch timeline of the Moto G22. However, the brand has not revealed anything yet.

Moto G22 India Launch Timeline Tipped

Now, 91mobiles reports that Motorola will launch the Moto G22 as early as next week in the Indian market. The report did not reveal the exact launch date. However, the publication claimed the phone might arrive between April 4 to April 8. So, there is a chance the brand will soon start teasing the arrival of the Moto G22.

Moto G22 Specifications And Design Revealed

Apart from the launch timeline, the report has also brought some key specifications of the phone which are similar to the global variant. Starting with the design, the Moto G22 will have a boxy design and a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor. Besides, it will feature narrow bezels on the side and a slightly thick chin at the bottom.

At the rear, the handset will have quad cameras. The primary sensor will be placed on the top paired with an LED flash, while the other three sensors will be at the bottom. The 'Motorola' logo will be on the middle of the back panel. Coming to the features, the Moto G22 will come with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can also be expanded via a microSD card. The quad cameras will include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots.

Upfront, it will have a 16MP sensor for selfies. It will run Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit. However, it skips fast charging support, so you'll get the standard charging tech. For connectivity, it will support 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on. Lastly, the Moto G22 will come with a water-repellent coating and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moto G22 Expected Pricing In India

As of now, the Indian pricing is still under wraps. Since the phone is available in the European market. Based on this, we can just assume the pricing for the Indian market. The Moto G22 was launched at EUR 169.99 (around Rs. 14,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 6GB storage model.

So, it is believed to come under Rs. 14,000 in the country. The phone is selling Cosmic Place, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White color options. We can expect the same color variants as well. Talking about the competition, the smartphone has a good design along with a huge battery and 90Hz display. However, you can now get a better processor in this price range.

