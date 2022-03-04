Motorola Moto G22 With Quad Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Features, India Price & Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has released several smartphones in the market since the year 2022 started. One of the latest entries is the Moto G22, which has arrived in the European market. The new Moto G22 had been doing rounds on the rumor mill and was spotted at several certification listings, finally launching now.

Moto G22 Features

The new Moto G22 seems to pack premium features with a budget price tag. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The design of the smartphone is typical as we see in the mid-range and budget segment, offering a punch-hole cutout, narrow bezels on the side, and a slightly thick chin at the bottom.

Under the hood, the Moto G22 draws power from the Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Like all Motorola smartphones, the new Moto G22 runs stock Android 12 OS with just a few preloaded Motorola apps.

At the rear, the Moto G22 packs a quad-camera setup with a 50mP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots. There's also a 16MP camera in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling. The cameras include a couple of additional features to enhance the overall experience.

Additionally, the Moto G22 includes a 5,000 mAh battery. Motorola hasn't mentioned any fast charging support, which means it could include the standard charging feature. It comes with the usual connectivity options of 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Moto G22 Price: India Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Moto G22 is available in Europe for now. The phone ships in a single 4GB RAM + 6GB storage model, priced at EUR 169.99 (around Rs. 14,000). Buyers can choose from cosmic Place, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White color options. It's unclear when the new phone will begin sales and delivery.

On the other hand, the Moto G22 price and availability in India are also under wraps. Since the phone is the successor to the Moto G20, India will also get the new phone. We can expect more details in the coming days.

