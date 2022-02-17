Moto G22 With Helio G37 Chip, Triple Cameras Tipped; Another Mid-Range Phone Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola seems to be on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones. One of the latest smartphones expected to arrive is the Moto G22. The phone has been spotted on multiple platforms, including FCC, EEC, NBTC, and even the popular Geekbench benchmarking platform. From the looks of it, the Moto G22 is going to launch soon.

Moto G22 Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Moto G22 seems to be a mid-range smartphone and could be the latest addition to the popular G series. Plus, the Moto G22 has also been doing rounds on the rumor mill. Popular tipster Even Blass has revealed a couple of details of the upcoming smartphone.

The tipster further says the smartphone is codenamed Hawaii+, likely to launch soon in the European and American markets. The phone is tipped to flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Moto G22 is said to draw power from the Helio G37, although this hasn't been confirmed yet. To note, the Moto G Power 2022 also packed the same processor and delivered a decent smartphone experience. Reports suggest the upcoming Moto G22 will likely include 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Plus, the Moto G22 is reported to feature a triple-camera setup, just as we've seen on devices like the Moto G71 5G. The cameras are reportedly a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro or depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Plus, Motorola has allegedly included a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Other details tipped include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging. One can also expect Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with MyUI on the Moto G22. Also, reports claim there's a microSD card for memory expansion.

Moto G22 In India: Another Mid-Ranger?

The Moto G22 looks like another mid-range smartphone without 5G support. Motorola has been expanding its G series with devices like the Moto G31, Moto G51 5G, and the Moto G71 5G - all under Rs. 20,000. Now, we can also expect the Moto G22 to fall in the same segment.

