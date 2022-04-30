Just In
Moto G32 Renders Leak Online Revealing Possible Design
It looks like Motorola is on a launch spree and the company is all set to bring many affordable smartphones to its portfolio in the coming weeks or months. Earlier this year, we came across the renders of a new smartphone - the Moto E32. Now, the renders of yet another smartphone - the Moto G32 have been leaked online.
Previously, a well-known tipster leaked the renders of the Moto E32. Now, the fresh renders of another smartphone - the Moto G32 have been leaked alongside its key specifications by Nils Ahrensmeier.
Moto G32 Leaked Renders
The leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone show that the device might come with a pill-shaped camera module. It appears to house a triple-camera setup at the rear and an LED flash unit. At the front, the display has a center-aligned punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the design hints at thin bezels around the screen and has a noticeable chin as well.
At the right edge, the Moto G32 appears to house the volume rocker and a power button while the left edge houses the SIM card tray. At the bottom, the Moto G32 features a USB Type-C port for charging and the usual arrangement of the microphone and speaker grille. The 3.5mm audio jack is seen at the top of the smartphone.
Moto G32: Expected Specs
The expected specifications of the Moto G32 include dimensions such as 163.95 x 74.9 x 8.49 mm and weigh around 184 grams. The expected specs include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Hardware aspects of the Moto G32 include a Unisoc T606 chipset that is teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and support for additional storage space up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. It is said to run Android 11 out of the box without any software customization on top. A 5000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone is said to come with 18W fast charging support.
For imaging, the Moto G32 is likely to house a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary camera sensor accompanied by two 2MP auxiliary sensors. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera sensor.
