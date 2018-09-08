Moto G4 Plus Android 8 Oreo update is live: Features, date of availability in India and more

Android 8 Oreo for Moto G4 Plus

A few Moto G4 Plus users in Brazil have reported that the Android 8 Oreo-based update has been pushed out via OTA, so, it seems like the company is soaking testing the software with select users before the global rollout to eliminate bugs and glitches (if any).

Update for India?

The company recently released the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus in India. Soon after the completion of the soak test, the update will be made available in India as well. So, the Indian iteration of the Moto G4 Plus is expected to receive Android 8 Oreo update by the end of 2018.

Moto G4 Plus specifications

The Moto G4 Plus was the one of the best mid-tier smartphone available in India (at the time of launch) with an impressive price to performance ratio. The smartphone was one of the first mid-tier smartphones from Motorola with a fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080px offering 400ppi. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 was the Mobile Solution that Motorola G4 Plus ran on with 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone has a single camera at the back of the smartphone (a 16 MP sensor) with a rear-facing Moto dimple. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP selfie camera with chunkier bezels across all four sides of the smartphone. The smartphone had a 3000 mAH sealed battery with support for Turbo Charging via micro USB port.

The smartphone was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and was updated to Android 7 Nougat, and the Android 8 Oreo will be the last update that the Moto G5 Plus will receive.