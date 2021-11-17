Moto G41 Renders Leaked; Reveal Design, 48MP OIS Sensor, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch a couple of devices under its G-series in the coming days. Recently, the Moto G71 was spotted online, revealing its key features. Now, another handset named the Moto G41 is rumored to launch soon. The renders of the upcoming Motorola G41 have been surfaced online, showing its design in full glory.

Motorola Moto G41 Renders Show Design

The renders of the Moto G41 come out via Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, the same publication revealed the features of the Moto G71. The renders show the upcoming Moto G41 in blue color and the phone will have a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor.

At the rear, the phone is spotted with a rectangular camera module that will house triple camera sensors along with an LED flash. Further, a volume assistant button, a volume rocker, and a physical fingerprint scanner are seen on the right edge, while a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille are spotted on the bottom edge of the device.

Motorola Moto G41 Expected Features

The renders of the Motorola G41 did not disclose any key features; however, the renders image reveals it will have a 48MP main sensor and come with OIS support. Moreover, a report claimed the phone was spotted on the Brazilian certification with model number XT2167-1 which has revealed it will pack a 4,700 mAh battery unit and could include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and NFC for connectivity.

As of now, display features, processor other details of the Motorola G41 are still under wraps. However, we expect it will soon visit other certification sites. We will keep updating you once further info regarding Moto G41 comes to our notice.

In the same news, the Moto G71 is said to come with a 6.43-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. Other features are tipped to include a 50MP triple-camera setup and the main lens will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens.

