Moto G71 With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Cameras Surface Online: Expected Launch, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is reportedly working on a couple of premium smartphones, including the next-gen flagship with the Snapdragon 898 chipset. Additionally, the company is all set to expand its popular Moto G series with a few new handsets. The latest one spotted is the Moto G71, which recently got the FCC and TENAA approvals.

Moto G71 Specifications Revealed

Considering that the alleged Moto G71 has appeared on the certification listings, it could launch pretty soon. Additionally, TechnikNews has revealed its key specifications, suggesting it could be another mid-range smartphone.

Going into the details, the rumored Moto G71 is said to flaunt a 6.43-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the new Moto G smartphone will get its power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB default storage.

The cameras on the Moto G71 seem interesting. The report suggests the smartphone will include a 50MP triple-camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Also, Motorola seems to have included a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Other specifications leaked so far include the design details of the upcoming Moto G71. Here, the smartphone is tipped to feature an IP52 rating, a dedicated button for Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, a mono speaker, and much more. Reports also suggest the Moto G71 will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Moto G71 Launch In India: What To Expect?

Motorola smartphones under the Moto G, Moto E, and even the Moto Edge series have become popular in the country. Its affordable pricing and premium features have struck the right chords with buyers. Moreover, all Motorola phones, including the upcoming Moto G71, run Stock Android OS that many people prefer.

Particularly, the Moto G71 seems to be a promising device in the crowded mid-range segment. The Snapdragon 695 chipset is found on several such phones. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N20 5G is also said to feature the same chipset. This further suggests that the OnePlus and the Motorola phones would go head-to-head in competition once it enters the market.

Best Mobiles in India