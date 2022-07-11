Moto G42 With 50MP Triple Camera To Go On Sale Today; Features, Price, Launch Offers News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G42 smartphone was launched in India earlier this month. The handset arrived as a mid-range 4G handset with the latest Android version, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, an attractive design, and a beefy battery. Today, the Moto G42 will be going for sale for the first time in the country across channels.

So, let's take a look at the pricing, launch offers, specifications, and features of the Moto G42.

Moto G42 Price In India, Launch Offers

The Motorola Moto G42 comes in a single variant, which offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone has been priced competitively at Rs. 13,999. The device will be available in two color variants - Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. The phone will be up for grabs on Flipkart and through major brick-and-mortar stores across the country later today.

As for the launch offers, the Moto G42 will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 with SBI cards, effectively dropping the price to Rs. 12,999. There's a cashback of five percent on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The buyers will also get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on Reliance Jio recharges. Lastly, there's a discount of Rs. 549 on the annual membership of ZEE5.

Moto G42 Design, Display, Software Features

The Moto G42 sports a boxy design with a punch-hole display and a triple primary camera module on the back. The smartphone sports a PMMA Acrylic Glass finish body. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Display-wise, the handset has a 6.4-inch MaxVision screen with full HD+ resolution. The device utilizes an AMOLED screen panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Software-wise, the Moto G42 boots the latest Android 12 version out-of-the-box. The company has promised that the device will get one assured update to the next Android iteration and at least three years of security updates.

Moto G42 Processor, Camera, Other Details

The Moto G42 has been powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which has a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G42 offers a 50MP primary camera at the rear. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support keeps it alive.

