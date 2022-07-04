Moto G42 with 50MP Camera Launched in India: Price And Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, Motorola has launched a new affordable smartphone in India - the Moto G42. This mid-range 4G smartphone runs Android 12 OS and gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device features a PMMA Acrylic Glass finish body and draws the fuel from a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G42 Specifications

To detail its specifications, the Moto G42 adorns a 6.4-inch MaxVision AMOLED display panel with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the Motorola smartphone is all set to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor based on the 6nm process and it is teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU alongside 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

Running Android 12 OS along with My UX, the Moto G42 is a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

The other notable aspects of the newly launched Motorola smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP52 splash resistant rating, and standard connectivity aspects, including dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, dual-SIM and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the Moto G42 along with 20W turbo charging support.

Moto G42 Price And Launch Offers

The Moto G42 has been launched in two color options - Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green. It comes in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The device will go on sale starting from July 11 via Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

In terms of launch offers, the buyers of Moto G42 will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Also, buyers will get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on Reliance Jio recharges and Rs. 549 discount on the annual ZEE5 membership.

Best Mobiles in India