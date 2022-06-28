Moto G42 With SD680, Android 12 Launching On July 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to unveil another G-series handset dubbed the Moto G42 in India. For the unaware, the device was originally announced earlier this month alongside the Moto G62. Now, the India launch of the Moto G42 has been confirmed for July 4. Flipkart has made a dedicated microsite for the smartphone, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. The Flipkart microsite has also revealed the design and key specs of the Moto G42.

Moto G42 India Launch On July 4

Flipkart has revealed that the Moto G42 will be launched on July 4 in India. So, it will also be available for purchase via Flipkart. Although the sale date is yet to be revealed. We expect the sale date and pricing of the phone will be disclosed on the launch day.

Moto G42 Features In India

The Flipkart listing confirmed the Moto G42 will come in two color options - Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. Upfront, the phone will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, DCI-P3 25 percent color gamut, and punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which will be paired with 4GB of RAM.

Besides, the 64GB of onboard storage of the Moto G42 will also support additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that will support 20W TurboPower charging.

For imaging, there will be a triple rear camera setup, housing a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a macro shooter. Other specs will include Android 12 OS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atoms, and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. It will weigh around 174.5 grams, making it one of the lightweight devices in the segment.

Moto G42 Expected Price In India

The pricing of the upcoming Moto G42 is still under wraps. Rumors suggested it will come under Rs. 15,000 segment in the country. In this range, the AMOLED panel, a huge battery with fast charging, and Android 12 OS will be plus points for the handset.

Best Mobiles in India